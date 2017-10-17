Sheriff: Custody Department deputy accidentally shoots self

The Onondaga (ahn-uhn-DAH'-gah) County Sheriff's Office says a Custody Department deputy has accidentally shot himself at the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse.
Authorities say 28-year-old Deputy Justin Brannock accidentally fired his own weapon late Monday night while he was inside the employee locker room, which is located in an unsecured portion of the Justice Center.
The sheriff's office says Brannock was unholstering his firearm when it went off. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
No one else was hurt. The shooting remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office says Brannock has been a member of the Custody Department for nearly five years. He's currently assigned to the Booking Section.
