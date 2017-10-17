National Politics

Pilot Flying J agreed to pay legal costs of former staffers

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 1:01 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

The truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has publicly distanced itself from former employees charged with defrauding customers. But court records show the board of Pilot Flying J has agreed to pay the ex-staffers legal bills.

Pilot Flying J has been under scrutiny in recent years because of a diesel fuel rebate scam. Fourteen former staffers have pleaded guilty, while another four — including the company's former president — are scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 31.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that court records indicate a May 2013 "undertaking agreement" in which Pilot agreed to cover attorneys' fees and other expenses. They agreed to repay the money if they are convicted or lose on appeal.

