Markers sought in Alabama city for early black congressmen

Local supporters want historic markers to note two pioneering black congressmen born in an Alabama city.
The TimesDaily reports markers in Florence would honor James Rapier and Oscar DePriest.
Rapier was born free in 1837, educated in Canada, and returned to Alabama after the Civil War. He served one term in Congress from Alabama as a Republican during Reconstruction.
DePriest was born in 1871 and moved away in 1878. A contractor and investor in Chicago, he became the first African American elected to Congress from outside the South, and the first African American elected in the 20th century.
Librarian Lee Freeman and attorney William Smith are trying to raise money and gain approval to place markers near the county courthouse, where only a memorial to Confederate soldiers stands today.
