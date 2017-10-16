National Politics

Docs shed light on LePage refusal of federal funds

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 11:08 PM

BANGOR, Maine

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage rejected federal funding for training unemployed workers, contrary to his administration's denials.

The U.S. Department of Labor released correspondence between LePage and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta following a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Bangor Daily News reports that LePage wrote that he "will not participate" in a wasteful system and said his letter serves "to notify you that Maine is no longer participating."

Acosta later urged him to reconsider and warned that rejecting $9 million in funding through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act could force some career centers to close and put services at risk for 50,000 people seeking help.

Three regional boards manage much of the federal funding. LePage has sought to have it managed by a single board.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video