Officer recovering after shooting, wounding suspect

Bismarck's police chief is promising more information about a police shooting outside a motel.
Chief Dan Donlin says additional details about the shooting will be released Monday. KFGO reports a male suspect was shot and wounded Sunday while responding to a call and was attacked by the suspect before he got out of his squad car.
Police say the officer was repeatedly punched in the head and had his eyes gouged. The officer tried using a stun gun on the man, but it didn't stop the attack so the suspect was shot in the abdomen.
The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released. The officer was treated at the hospital for head and serious eye injuries.
