White House: $4,000 more for families with business tax cuts

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, Kevin Hassett, senior fellow and director of Economic Policy at the American Enterprise Institute

AEI), gestures as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Joint Economic Committee hearing entitled: "Fiscal Cliff: How to Protect the Middle Class, Sustain Long-Term Economic Growth, and Reduce the Federal Deficit." The analysis by Hassett, President Donald Trump’s chief economist, estimated Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, that the administration's plan to cut corporate tax rates will cause average household incomes to jump $4,000 a year - a stunning 5 percent increase that could be met with skepticism among tax experts and Democratic lawmakers.