Trump tax plan paints pretty picture for art collectors

In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s tax plan includes a repeal of the federal estate tax paid by people who inherit multimillion-dollar estates. That break could directly benefit people with valuable art collections. Trump’s wealthy cabinet includes a number of art collectors. Ross, for one, owns several paintings by Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte and reported a collection worth more than $50 million on his financial disclosure forms. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo