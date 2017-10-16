National Politics

Deadline on probe of Phoenix police immigration policy looms

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 1:44 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich faces a deadline to decide whether Phoenix police are violating a controversial 2010 law known as SB 1070 that requires them to inquire about the legal status of people they suspect of being illegally in the country.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh complained last month that a new police policy illegally restricts when officers can make those inquiries.

Brnovich faces a Monday deadline to issue an opinion under a 2016 law that allows a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation.

Lawyers for Phoenix say the policy is legal and are urging Brnovich to reject the complaint.

If the attorney general determines the policy conflicts with state law, the city will have 30 days to eliminate it or face loss of state tax revenues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video