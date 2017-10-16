National Politics

Kentucky schedules exam for prospective PVA candidates

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 1:17 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky revenue officials say an examination has been scheduled for people interested in getting on next year's election ballot in hopes of serving as a property valuation administrator.

The Department of Revenue says the exam is set for Nov. 17 at the Holiday Inn Louisville East. The more than three hour exam begins at 9 a.m.

To ensure adequate seating, the department is requesting that participants register in advance for the exam.

The exam originally was to be held in Frankfort, but the site was moved to Louisville.

Under state law, anyone wanting to appear on the ballot as a PVA candidate has to hold a certificate issued by the revenue department. That certificate shows the candidate has been examined by the department and is qualified for the office.

