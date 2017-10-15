National Politics

Greenland traders to keynote Maine summit on Arctic trade

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:12 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Portland law firm is hosting an event about business growth in the Arctic in which a pair of Greenland executives will provide the keynote address.

Verrill Dana is hosting the full-day seminar on Thursday at its offices in response to changing shipping routes that it says make the Arctic and northern Europe more important for Maine businesses.

The keynote speakers will be Kuno Fencker and Pele Broberg of Greenland Trading. They will be talking about Arctic development from the perspective of Greenland.

Verrill Dana says the event is happening after more than 50 Maine professionals return from the Arctic Circle Assembly in Iceland. Verrill Dana attorney Ben Ford says opening up the Arctic and northern Europe is a major source of new markets, products and suppliers for Maine companies.

