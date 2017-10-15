Tillerson: NKorea diplomacy continues until 1st 'bomb drops'

FILE - In a Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers a reporters question while greeting Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro at the State Department, in Washington. Tillerson said Sunday, Oct. 15, in a television interview that President Donald Trump wants a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis and is not hankering for war with the nuclear-armed nation, despite past tweets that America’s chief envoy was ``wasting his time’’ trying to negotiate with the North’s leader. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo