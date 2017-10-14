In this July 12, 2017 photo, New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards talks to reporters as he signs up as the only Democratic candidate to run for state treasurer in Baton Rouge. The major candidates vying to be Louisiana's next state treasurer are spending their final day ahead of Saturday's election trying to drum up interest for a low-interest race.
In this July 12, 2017 photo, New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards talks to reporters as he signs up as the only Democratic candidate to run for state treasurer in Baton Rouge. The major candidates vying to be Louisiana's next state treasurer are spending their final day ahead of Saturday's election trying to drum up interest for a low-interest race. The Advocate via AP Mark Ballard
In this July 12, 2017 photo, New Orleans attorney Derrick Edwards talks to reporters as he signs up as the only Democratic candidate to run for state treasurer in Baton Rouge. The major candidates vying to be Louisiana's next state treasurer are spending their final day ahead of Saturday's election trying to drum up interest for a low-interest race. The Advocate via AP Mark Ballard

National Politics

The Latest: Polls close in Louisiana's statewide election

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

The Latest on Louisiana's election (all times local):

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in Louisiana's election, where candidates have struggled to draw attention to several low-profile races, including one to fill the vacant state treasurer's seat.

Voting wrapped up at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Six candidates are vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer — the state's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after 17 years after his U.S. Senate election. The race is expected to be decided in a Nov. 18 runoff among the top two vote-getters Saturday.

In addition, voters cast ballots to decide whether to add three new provisions to Louisiana's constitution. In 13 parishes, they were choosing among three Republicans vying for a vacant seat on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission.

Municipal positions also were on the ballot in many areas.

___

8:10 a.m.

Louisiana voters are casting ballots in a fall election to fill the state treasurer's seat, decide whether to add new provisions to the state constitution and settle municipal competitions.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday. They close at 8 p.m.

The races seem to have drawn little interest, and Secretary of State Tom Schedler predicts a dismal turnout, around 15 percent.

Six candidates are vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer, the state's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after 17 years after his U.S. Senate election.

Three Republicans are vying for a vacant position on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission. The most high-profile municipal race is in New Orleans, where 18 candidates are competing to be the next mayor.

Runoffs, as needed, will be Nov. 18.

___

6 a.m.

Louisiana is holding a special statewide election to choose the next state treasurer, filling a seat that is open for the first time in nearly two decades.

Also on Saturday's ballot are three proposals to add new provisions to the Louisiana Constitution, selection of the next member of Louisiana's Public Service Commission and municipal races around the state.

Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

Turnout is expected to be low since the races have drawn little interest. Races will head to a Nov. 18 runoff if no contender tops 50 percent.

Top of the ballot is the treasurer's race. Six candidates are in the competition to be Louisiana's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after his U.S. Senate election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video