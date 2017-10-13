Twitter turns over 'handles' of 201 Russia-linked accounts

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter has handed over to Senate investigators the profile names, or "handles," of 201 accounts linked to Russian attempts at influencing the 2016 presidential election. The company has stepped up its efforts to cooperate with investigators after it was criticized for not taking congressional probes seriously enough. The handover occurred this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about it. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo