Colleen Webster, of Renton, Wash., holds a sign opposing U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, outside the hotel where DeVos was scheduled to speak later in the evening in Bellevue, Wash.
Colleen Webster, of Renton, Wash., holds a sign opposing U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, outside the hotel where DeVos was scheduled to speak later in the evening in Bellevue, Wash. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
Colleen Webster, of Renton, Wash., holds a sign opposing U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, outside the hotel where DeVos was scheduled to speak later in the evening in Bellevue, Wash. Ted S. Warren AP Photo

National Politics

DeVos fundraising visit draws hundreds of protesters

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:25 PM

BELLEVUE, Wash.

An appearance from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a sold-out dinner for a conservative think tank in Bellevue has drawn hundreds of protesters.

DeVos will speak at the Washington Policy Center's annual fundraiser in Bellevue Friday evening.

People participating in the anti-DeVos demonstration held signs saying "Fully Fund Education" and "Make American Think Again."

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Bellevue mayor, along with public school teachers, spoke at the protest.

The protesters also included some charter-school parents who say they object to DeVos' school voucher policies. DeVos is a strong supporter of charter schools.

About a dozen counterprotesters organized by the Washington State Republican Party also demonstrated holding signs that said "Choose Your School" and "Get the Fed Out of Ed."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video