House set to pass $36.5B for hurricane, wildfire relief

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a news conference after the passage of a sweeping $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government, at the Capitol in Washington. The House is on track to backing President Donald Trump's request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. Ryan is traveling to Puerto Rico on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo