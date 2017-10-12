FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. The Energy Department says Perry has taken at least six trips on government or private planes costing an estimated $56,000.
National Politics

Unlikely allies fight Trump plan for coal, nuclear energy

Associated Press

October 12, 2017 2:33 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration says coal is back and nuclear energy is cool. But an unusual coalition of business and environmental groups says that should not be at the expense of natural gas, wind and solar.

Dow Chemical, Koch Industries and U.S. Steel Corp. are standing with environmentalists in opposing an Energy Department plan that would reward nuclear and coal-fired power plants for adding reliability to the nation's power grid. And they are pressuring the administration to shift course.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the plan is needed to help prevent widespread outages such as those caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and a 2014 "polar vortex" in the Eastern and Central U.S.

