Condemned Ohio killer of teen asks board to spare his life

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials, during a carjacking in 1997. Campbell is the next inmate scheduled for execution in Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, and the state has sufficiently replenished its lethal drug supply to carry out nearly 20 executions under certain conditions, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)