US demands raise fears that leaving NAFTA could hurt economy

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, Blake Hurst, a corn and soybean farmer and president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, walks to the tractor shed on his farm in Westboro, Mo. U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to redo the North American Free Trade Agreement, but NAFTA has widened access to Mexican and Canadian markets, boosting U.S. farm exports and benefiting many farmers. Hurst says NAFTA has been good for his business and worries that he'll lose out in a renegotiation. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo