National Politics

Templeton again tops McMaster in SC gov fundraising

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 8:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has again outraised the incumbent she's trying to unseat.

Former state labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she raised more than $600,000 in the third quarter of this year. McMaster raised nearly $568,000 in the same time period.

Both of the two candidates have about $1.9 million on hand.

Templeton is touting recent endorsements from three former state secretaries of commerce. McMaster was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, who is coming to the state to campaign for him next week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video