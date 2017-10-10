Templeton again tops McMaster in SC gov fundraising

A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has again outraised the incumbent she's trying to unseat.
Former state labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she raised more than $600,000 in the third quarter of this year. McMaster raised nearly $568,000 in the same time period.
Both of the two candidates have about $1.9 million on hand.
Templeton is touting recent endorsements from three former state secretaries of commerce. McMaster was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, who is coming to the state to campaign for him next week.
