National Politics

Hillary Clinton "appalled" by allegations against Weinstein

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 1:26 PM

WASHINGTON

Democrat Hillary Clinton says she's "shocked and appalled" by the revelations of sexual abuse and harassment being leveled at Harvey Weinstein.

She says in a written statement Tuesday that the behavior being reported by women "cannot be tolerated."

Clinton adds that the women are showing courage in coming forward with their allegations. And the former presidential candidate says that the support of other women "is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Clinton has been a beneficiary of the Weinstein family's donations to Democratic causes. She said nothing about those donations in her statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video