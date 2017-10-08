National Politics

Bear hunt begins as fate of future New Jersey hunts unclear

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 11:09 PM

NEWTON, N.J.

New Jersey's latest bear hunt begins as the fate of future hunts in the state remains unclear.

A six-day hunt starts at sunrise Monday in eight counties. The first three days are reserved for bow hunting, while hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.

State parks and wildlife management areas will be open to hunting in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties and in areas of Bergen, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties.

State wildlife officials have touted the annual hunts as an important part of controlling the bear population and minimizing run-ins with humans.

But animal rights activists say the hunts are inhumane and unnecessary.

The winner of next month's gubernatorial election will decide whether the hunts will continue in the coming years.

