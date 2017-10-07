Big Tech has big plans to help reconnect Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, power lines are down after the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island in Humacao, Puerto Rico. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Facebook pledged to send a "connectivity team" to help restore communications in ravaged Puerto Rico. It's just one of several tech companies - among them Tesla, Google, Cisco, Microsoft and a range of startups - with their own disaster response proposals, most aimed at getting phone and internet service up and running. Carlos Giusti, File AP Photo