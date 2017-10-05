National Politics

Authorities identify man fatally shot by Fort Collins police

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 7:41 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Fort Collins police officer.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2z1wlNE ) that 26-year-old George Randall Newman was killed on Sunday after being shot twice at a motel. Police were responding to a call from a man who said he heard a loud noise and then saw a hole appear in the ceiling above him at the motel.

Investigators say officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect when he opened the door wielding a firearm and was shot by the officer.

The officer who fired his weapon has not yet been identified.

David Moore, Larimer County's public information officer, said the incident was captured on a body camera, but the video won't be released until investigation and reviews complete.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video