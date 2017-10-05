National Politics

Court rules convicted New Mexico killer to remain in prison

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 7:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that an Algodones man convicted of a brutal 2011 murder will remain in prison.

Mark Romero was sentenced in January 2016 to serve at least 30 years in prison before being parole eligible.

He was convicted in the July 2011 killing of Francisco Landovazo.

Authorities say Romero and another man forced Landovazo at gunpoint into the trunk of a car, drove him to El Llanito, beat him with a baseball bat, hogtied him and then fatally choked him.

Romero later appealed his conviction, claiming there was insufficient evidence to convict him and the trial court abused its discretion during the examination of a witness.

New Mexico's Office of the Attorney General argued against Romero's appeal and the state Supreme Court affirmed the conviction.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

