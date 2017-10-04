1 man shot, killed by Spokane police

Spokane police say officers shot and killed an armed man outside a Wal-Mart store.
KHQ-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Gm66z1 ) Police Chief Craig Meidl said Wednesday the man involved was suspected in a Monday carjacking which involved a shooting.
Meidl says police found the stolen car in a Spokane Wal-Mart parking lot Wednesday, called for more officers and set up surveillance on the vehicle, noting that several people were moving in and out of the car.
Meidl says when the vehicle started to move, officers moved to block it.
Meidl says commands were given and that a passenger got out but the armed driver did not. Meidl says two officers fired on the man, killing him.
The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man.
The Spokane Sheriff's Office will lead an investigation.
