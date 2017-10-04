The Latest: Trump has 'total confidence' in Tillerson

More Videos 1:32 Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 2:10 Think you can make a good taco? But can you do it from space? Here's a lesson 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference on October 4 addressing a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference on October 4 addressing a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." C-SPAN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference on October 4 addressing a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." C-SPAN