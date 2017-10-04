Will your job be automated? 70 percent of Americans say no

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, a new security robot, nicknamed ROD2, drives toward Daniel Webb as it patrols the sidewalks and parking garage at River Oaks District in Houston. The robot recently became the latest addition to a patrol team eager to experiment with fast-evolving technology. According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, three-quarters of Americans say it is at least “somewhat realistic” that robots and computers will eventually perform most of the jobs currently done by people. Roughly the same proportion worry that such an outcome will have negative consequences, such as worsening inequality. Houston Chronicle via AP, File Michael Ciaglo