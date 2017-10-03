Judge: Prosecutors must reveal falsehoods in Schock case

A federal judge wants the U.S. attorney in central Illinois to detail in writing any additional "falsehoods" or "misstatements" made to grand juries investigating former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.
Judge Colin Bruce issued order Tuesday after prosecutors first denied and then admitted commenting 11 times on Schock's decision not to testify before either grand jury investigating the Peoria Republican.
Bruce noted in his order that prosecutors twice denied allegations by Schock's lawyers that they commented before the grand juries on the former congressman's failure to comment. The judge gave acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Hansen two weeks to respond.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office wouldn't comment on the judge's order. Schock defense attorney George Terwilliger said, "The order speaks for itself."
Schock resigned in 2015 and has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, theft of government funds and falsification of election commission filings.
