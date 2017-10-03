Town to cast vote on newly adopted overnight parking ban

Residents of a Vermont town will have a chance to contest a new overnight parking ban in municipal parking lots during a special town meeting.
The Wilmington town meeting on Oct. 24 will ask voters to approve or reject a new traffic ordinance that bans overnight parking in municipal lots during winter. The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2yFOCPC ) the town select board adopted the ordinance in early August.
Resident Jack Dolan, who petitioned for the special meeting, says there should be another way to solve the problem without throwing a blanket ban on the parking lots.
The meeting comes after a select board meeting in September where building and local business owners criticized it.
