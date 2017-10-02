Divided Wisconsin Republicans picking sides in Senate race

FILE - In this March 6, 2014, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir speaks at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Divided Wisconsin Republicans are increasingly picking sides in the U.S. Senate primary fight that pits Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine casting himself as a political outsider, against longtime elected official Vukmir, who are both scrambling to show allegiance to President Donald Trump. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via AP, File Mark Hoffman