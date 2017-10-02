In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, employee Maria Edney moves an automated teller machine during the manufacturing process at Diebold Nixdorf in Greensboro, N.C. On Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for September.
In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, employee Maria Edney moves an automated teller machine during the manufacturing process at Diebold Nixdorf in Greensboro, N.C. On Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for September. Gerry Broome AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, employee Maria Edney moves an automated teller machine during the manufacturing process at Diebold Nixdorf in Greensboro, N.C. On Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for September. Gerry Broome AP Photo

National Politics

US factory activity surges last month to highest since 2004

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

October 02, 2017 12:24 PM

WASHINGTON

U.S. factory activity rose to the highest level in 13 years last month as hurricanes disrupted supplies but drove up demand for manufactured goods.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said its manufacturing index rose to 60.8 from 58.8 in August, the highest reading since May 2004. Anything above 50 signals that manufacturers are growing, and the ISM survey shows they've been on a 13-month winning streak.

New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all grew faster in September.

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth, led by textile mills and machinery. Only one industry — furniture manufacturing — contracted last month.

Factories are benefiting from a strengthening global economy and a drop this year in the value of the U.S. dollar against other major currencies. A weaker dollar makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets.

Some industries reported that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had disrupted supplies and driven up costs.

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing survey committee, said the scramble for supplies for rebuilding in the aftermath of the hurricanes may have driven manufacturing activity higher in September. Factories, he said, "are really struggling to meet demand."

The overall U.S. economy expanded at a 3.1 percent annual pace from April through June, fastest rate in more than two years. Unemployment, at 4.4 percent, is near a 16-year low.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video