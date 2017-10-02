Black Lives Matter protests fundraiser for suspended officer

Black Lives Matter protesters reportedly cursed at officers outside a police union fundraiser for a white officer who's been suspended after fatally shooting a black man in the back following a traffic stop.
Asa Khalif, one of the group's coordinators, shouted at police through a bullhorn on Sunday that, "It's a disgrace you're having a party for a murderer."
Union president John McNesby declined comment.
Police commissioner Richard Ross says Officer Ryan Pownall has been suspended and should be terminated later this month.
Ross says the 12-year police veteran used "poor judgment" when he fired on David Jones on June 8.
Surveillance video shows Jones running away as he's shot. He was stopped for riding a dirt bike on city streets and police say he reached for a weapon.
