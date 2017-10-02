National Politics

Black Lives Matter protests fundraiser for suspended officer

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 8:07 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Black Lives Matter protesters reportedly cursed at officers outside a police union fundraiser for a white officer who's been suspended after fatally shooting a black man in the back following a traffic stop.

Asa Khalif, one of the group's coordinators, shouted at police through a bullhorn on Sunday that, "It's a disgrace you're having a party for a murderer."

Union president John McNesby declined comment.

Police commissioner Richard Ross says Officer Ryan Pownall has been suspended and should be terminated later this month.

Ross says the 12-year police veteran used "poor judgment" when he fired on David Jones on June 8.

Surveillance video shows Jones running away as he's shot. He was stopped for riding a dirt bike on city streets and police say he reached for a weapon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video