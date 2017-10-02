Man sentenced for crash that killed retired officer

A man has been sentenced in a fatal crash that killed a retired police officer in 2016.
The Ledger of Lakeland reports 55-year-old Albino Contreras was sentenced to over seven years in prison Thursday. Contreras faced a five-year sentence for driving without a license, but Circuit Judge Neil Roddenbery chose to follow state sentencing guidelines.
Polk County Sheriff's Office reports show that Contreras was driving without a license when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck David Szewczykowski's motorcycle. Authorities say the impact threw 68-year-old Szewczykowski into a drainage ditch.
Contreras, a native Honduran, wasn't injured and told police he'd never had a license in the U.S. or Honduras.
The newspaper reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have lodged a detainer on Contreras, coupled with a warrant.
