Facebook to turn over Russia-linked ads

2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics Pause

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

1:46 What did Cowboys fan do during anthem?

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

1:58 Cashner would like to return to Rangers in 2018

2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

2:09 Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season

1:24 "Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000