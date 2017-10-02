Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at White House

2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

1:46 What did Cowboys fan do during anthem?

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

2:46 Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

2:09 Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season

0:41 Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark

1:24 "Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000