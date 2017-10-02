National Politics

October 2, 2017 3:07 AM

Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at White House

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at the White House on Monday. It's a rare instance of a military ruler being feted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule.

The visit of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (prah-YOOT chahn oh-CHAH) comes three years after he seized power in a military coup, and days after the elected leader whose government he ousted was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Human rights groups are outraged, but it gives a shot in the arm to U.S. relations with its oldest ally in Asia, which has moved more into China's orbit since Washington scaled back ties because of the military takeover.

