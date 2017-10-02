NYPD: Teenager shot and killed blocks away from his home

The New York Police Department says a teenager was shot and killed three blocks away from his home in Harlem.
NYPD officials say they responded to a gunfire detection alert Saturday night and found 18-year-old Tylik Allen with gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Allen was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
Allen was a student at Kipp NYC College Prep. The school canceled its football game Sunday in light of Allen's death.
Police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate.
