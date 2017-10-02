National Politics

NYPD: Teenager shot and killed blocks away from his home

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 1:51 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a teenager was shot and killed three blocks away from his home in Harlem.

NYPD officials say they responded to a gunfire detection alert Saturday night and found 18-year-old Tylik Allen with gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Allen was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Allen was a student at Kipp NYC College Prep. The school canceled its football game Sunday in light of Allen's death.

Police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate.

