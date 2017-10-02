National Guardsmen mobilize to help with hurricane relief

The Vermont National Guard is sending helicopter crews to aid with hurricane relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Maj. Gen. Steven Gray praised the National Guardsmen delivering aid in a Friday statement. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2xJV777 ) he says the volunteer force is providing aid when it is needed.
A team of 20 nurses, physician assistants, medical administration, combat medics and a doctor traveled on Sept. 15 to the island. The team provided medical services to National Guard personnel working in the disaster area.
The group remained in place as Hurricane Maria passed through the territory.
An additional team of 20 National Guardsmen with two medevac helicopters planned to mobilize Saturday to reinforce relief efforts.
