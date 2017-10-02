National Politics

October 2, 2017 1:40 AM

NY members of Congress urge deportation of former Nazi guard

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York's entire congressional delegation has written a letter urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to deport a former Nazi concentration camp guard who currently lives in Queens.

The letter argues 94-year-old Jakiw Palij (PAH'-lee) should be deported from the U.S. The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2xUAq82 ) the letter is signed by all 29 members of Congress representing New York, both Democrat and Republican.

Department of Justice officials say Palij was a guard at the Trawniki (trahf-NEE'-kee) concentration camp in 1943. Palij said in 2003 he was forced to be a guard.

A federal judge removed Palij's citizenship in 2003, saying he falsified his immigration application.

In August, 21 members of New York's U.S. House delegation wrote a similar letter to Tillerson, urging him to expedite Palij's deportation.

