Police: Gary man fatally shoots self after fleeing officers

Indiana State Police say a 33-year-old Gary man fatally shot himself after ramming several unmarked police cars and being shot by officers.
They say Ned Brooks, after abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot, was found dead Thursday in a yard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and having suffered gunshot wounds from officers.
Police say a civilian struck by Brooks' fleeing vehicle was airlifted to an Illinois hospital with critical injuries and two officers injured in the incident were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Their names haven't been released.
Police say a federal multi-agency task force was conducting a controlled drug purchase in Gary and stopped Brooks on a traffic violation before he rammed the unmarked police cars and struck the civilian and an officer standing outside.
