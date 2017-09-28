National Politics

Navy awards money for 2 more Arleigh Burke destroyers

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:09 PM

BATH, Maine

The U.S. Navy has awarded Maine's Bath Iron Works funding for the planning and construction of two more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The awards were announced Thursday and were expected but are good news nonetheless.

Bath Iron Works president Dirk Lesko says the contracts "help to stabilize our business." He thanks Maine's congressional delegation and the Navy secretary for their efforts and leadership.

There are currently four destroyers in the same class that are in production at Bath Iron Works: Thomas Hudner, Daniel Inouye, Carl Levin and John Basilone.

One of the new ships will be named the Louis H. Wilson Jr. after the late U.S. Marine Corps commandant and Medal of Honor recipient for valor in World War II.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins secured funding for the projects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video