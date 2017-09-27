National Politics

Company owned by state lawmaker's family sued

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:19 AM

WEST WARWICK, R.I.

A business owned by the family of a Rhode Island state representative is being sued by a landscape contractor who says the company illegally altered a deed to prevent him from using a private driveway to access land he bought last year.

John Read tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2fP4lVt ) that he believed he would be able to use the roadway when purchasing the land from 4N Properties, a West Warwick company owned by the family of Democratic Rep. Jared Nunes. He accuses the company of fraud and misrepresentation.

Nunes says he will ask a judge to dismiss the suit. He said Read's "wild accusations" are an attempt to extort the company into providing access that was never part of the deal.

