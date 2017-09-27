Congress at crossroads after another GOP health care failure

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington during the committee's executive session to discuss the nomination of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Congress is at a crossroads after Senate GOP leaders announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that they would not take their latest repeal of Barack Obama’s health care law bill to the floor for lack of support. Alexander said he would resume efforts to reach a bipartisan deal with Murray to stabilize markets for individual insurance policies that 18 million people rely on. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo