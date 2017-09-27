Some in administration use personal phones, despite advice

FILE - In this June 12, 2017 file photo, White House Senior Advisers Steve Bannon, left, and Jared Kushner attend a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Differences between Hillary Clinton’s email practices while secretary of state and Revelations that officials in the Trump administration have used private email accounts for White House business have prompted charges of hypocrisy after Donald Trump made a campaign issue of the email practices by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Despite the uproar over the practice during the campaign, key Trump officials began using their own private email accounts just weeks after the election that they concede were sometimes used for official communication. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo