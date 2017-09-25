Man killed by police was vet with history of mental illness

This Sept. 14, 2017 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Dillan Tabares. Tabares, 27, who was fatally shot by a police officer in a videotaped encounter outside a California convenience store, has been identified as a Navy veteran whose family says he had a history of mental illness. The Orange County coroner's office confirmed his identity Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)