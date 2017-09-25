Studying 1 million people to end cookie-cutter health care

In this Aug. 7, 2017, photo, Kenneth Parker Ulrich, left, a research technician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, prepares to collect a blood sample from Erricka Hager, a participant in the "All of Us" research program in Pittsburgh. The "All of Us" research program is run by the National Institutes of Health and plans to track the health of at least 1 million volunteers by 2019. By doing so, researchers hope to learn how to better tailor treatments and preventative care to people's genes, environments, and lifestyle. The University of Pittsburgh is running a pilot program with some of the first enrollees in the study. Dake Kang AP Photo