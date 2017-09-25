Wolf population soars on Alaska island, kill quota increased

The wolf population on Alaska's Prince of Wales Island has soared, prompting federal and state officials to decide that hunters will be allowed to kill 20 percent of them.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement that hunters will be permitted to kill 44, up from 11 last year, The Ketchikan Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2xDJ0It ).
The new wolf hunt quote is for the period ends on June 30, 2018.
Officials believe there are 231 wolves on Prince of Wales and surrounding islands, Fish and Game Wildlife Management Biologist Boyd Porter said.
Porter said the high island wolf population "suggests conservative harvest management over the last two years has allowed the population to grow from a low estimated at 89 wolves in 2014," the statement said.
Wolf hunting for federally qualified subsistence hunters began on Sept. 1.
Hunting and trapping season for non-subsistence hunters on the island will start on Dec. 1 and will end when wildlife managers believe the harvest is approaching 46 wolves.
