McCain's choice: Ailing senator plays spoiler again for GOP

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2009, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens during remarks of the Fiscal Responsibility Summit, hosted by President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Longtime friends and advisers of McCain say they’re not surprised by his decision in September 2017 to oppose a last-ditch Republican effort to overhaul the nation’s health care law. McCain objected to the legislation in part because Senate GOP leaders wanted a vote without holding hearings or debate. Charles Dharapak, file AP Photo