Man critically wounded in shooting by Arkansas law officers

Police say a man was critically wounded when he was shot by police officers in central Arkansas.
Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive after being shot early Thursday in southwest Little Rock.
Buckner says officers investigating a reported rape and stabbing were told one suspect was hiding behind a nearby church.
Buckner says officers went to the area and called for the man to come out of the dark with his hands up, but the man came out in a "shooting stance" and two officers opened fire.
No names have been released and police did not immediately say whether the suspect was found to have a weapon.
The two officers are now on paid leave.
