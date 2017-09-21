National Politics

Man critically wounded in shooting by Arkansas law officers

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 7:45 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Police say a man was critically wounded when he was shot by police officers in central Arkansas.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive after being shot early Thursday in southwest Little Rock.

Buckner says officers investigating a reported rape and stabbing were told one suspect was hiding behind a nearby church.

Buckner says officers went to the area and called for the man to come out of the dark with his hands up, but the man came out in a "shooting stance" and two officers opened fire.

No names have been released and police did not immediately say whether the suspect was found to have a weapon.

The two officers are now on paid leave.

