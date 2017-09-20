FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Nathan Carman, speaks to reporters outside Saint Patrick - Saint Anthony Church in Hartford, Conn., after a memorial service for his mother, Linda Carman, who was lost at sea. In a legal motion filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Rhode Island, attorneys ask a federal judge to compel Carman to provide discovery they say is relevant to the case because of “striking parallels” between Carman’s mother’s presumed death and his grandfather’s 2013 Connecticut killing.
FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Nathan Carman, speaks to reporters outside Saint Patrick - Saint Anthony Church in Hartford, Conn., after a memorial service for his mother, Linda Carman, who was lost at sea. In a legal motion filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Rhode Island, attorneys ask a federal judge to compel Carman to provide discovery they say is relevant to the case because of “striking parallels” between Carman’s mother’s presumed death and his grandfather’s 2013 Connecticut killing. David Collins, File AP Photo

National Politics

Lawyers say man whose kin died is withholding information

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 8:25 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Insurance company lawyers say a Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather refuses to answer questions about the day his boat sank with his mother onboard.

Nathan Carman's boat sank last year. His mother is presumed dead.

In a legal motion filed Monday in Rhode Island, attorneys ask a federal judge to compel Carman to provide discovery they say is relevant to the case because of "striking parallels" between Carman's mother's presumed death and his grandfather's 2013 Connecticut killing.

Carman's insurance company has refused to pay for the loss of his boat, saying he made "incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs" to it the day before it sank and knew it was "unseaworthy."

His attorney hasn't responded to a request for comment.

His aunts have sued in New Hampshire to try to block him from collecting an inheritance.

