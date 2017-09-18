Trump to campaign for 'Big Luther' Strange in Senate race

President Donald Trump's trip to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange has been moved to Friday, the senator's campaign announced.
Trump will attend a campaign rally for Strange at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Friday. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. The campaign said ticket information will be released later.
The president's visit to Alabama comes four days before the Sept. 26 Republican runoff between Strange and Roy Moore, the state's former chief justice. Strange is in a heated battle with Moore for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat.
Trump, who has endorsed Strange, announced the visit to Alabama over the weekend with a tweet.
"'Big Luther' is a great guy who gets things done!" Trump tweeted.
The visit had originally been planned for Saturday.
Strange has been forced into a tight race with Moore, despite the backing of Trump and millions in advertising dollars from allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore led Strange by more than 25,000 votes in the August primary.
Strange, who was appointed to the Senate in February, is emphasizing his backing from Trump in campaign stops across the state.
